Jenna Jameson says “women are pure magic” while posting before and after photos from her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the former adult film star recently shared the differences between her body while she was pregnant and now.

“Do you ever just sit back and marvel at how insanely amazing our bodies are? Women are pure magic,” she wrote in the caption. “We make life, we support that life. We do it all. Shout out to all of my beautiful mamas. May you be honored every day of your life!”

Many of Jameson’s followers have since commented on her post, sharing their own stories of weight loss and encouraging her.

“Not gonna lie, every time I see you post a new story or picture I get excited to see what you are up to or soak up some inspiration,” one person said. “You are helping so many of us that feel lonely or just plain enjoy the positive vibes you give off. Love to you!”

“Currently going through fertility treatments. Seeing that you did IVF, and watching your little one in your stories. Make me realize all the pills, Injections, heartaches, etc is all worth it for that little bundle of joy!! Sometime I hope to have that,” another fan shared.

“You have done a excellent job on your body !! So proud of you and you look beautiful gorgeous,” someone else wrote.

“Look at this flawlessness pregnant or postpartum… you look excellent, my dear,” one other follower commented.

Jameson has been sharing her journey through getting back to the body she had before giving birth for some time now, with one recent post showing the differences in her backside, as opposed to the front in the new post.

Jameson is currently dating Lior Bitton, with whom she shares her 2-year-old daughter named Batel Lu, with.

She also has 10-year-old twin boys with her ex, former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz.