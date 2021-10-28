Jenna Elfman Talks Being ‘All in’ With ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ (Exclusive)

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has arrived, and the cast is dealing with the aftermath of a nuclear bomb exploding at the end of Season 6. June, who is played by Jenna Elfman, is not only trying to survive another apocalypse but is also dealing with the loss of her husband John Dorie. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Elfman who talked about how she’s enjoying her experience on the AMC series.

“I was contracted to be on this series for as long as I have, but you never know what that means,” Elfman told PopCulture. “So I kind of expected to be, but you don’t know because it’s the learning curve of the universe. You get in there and you’re like, ‘Oh, this could go away at any moment.’ So I think for the first couple years I was always a little bit probably wondering how long it was going to last. And then, the deeper I got into it, I just went, ‘Oh, I’m having so much fun.’ I’m just… I’m all in. I’m just committed and I’m in for the ride, whatever happens.”

The end of Season 6 saw June and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) in a bunker as the nuclear bomb goes off. While the two have a connection with John Dorie, Elfman said there are some things they have to learn about each other since they just found out about each other not too long ago.

“That’s going to kind of, I think, plant the seed moving forward for how their journey’s going to each unfold,” Elfman said. “I think June’s having a lot to process down in that bunker. And I think some of it is, thank God she’s in Teddy’s bunker that’s stocked and everything, but it’s also what has this nuclear explosion done to her coming at the tail of everything she’s just gone through, and what emotional place does that put her in mentally and emotionally?”

The survivors of Fear the Walking Dead have already been through a lot with the zombie apocalypse. But adding a nuclear bomb to the mix makes Elfman wonder how are there still people living on Earth? “My first words, when the showrunners told me, I went, ‘Well, how does anybody survive a nuclear bomb in the middle of an apocalypse?’ How does that happen?” Elfman said when learning about the nuclear explosion in Season 6. “And that’s why I’m very excited about the storytelling for season seven because it goes deep into people and of these characters. And I think it’s really cool.”

