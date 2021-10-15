‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Cast Members Detail What to Expect From Season 7 (Exclusive)

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres Sunday on AMC, and based on what happened at the end of Season 6, the group of survivors is in for a new beginning. There was a nuclear explosion that hit the Texas landscape, leading to the group being separated and learning to adjust to a world where the air is just as deadly as the walkers. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the cast of Fear the Walking Dead who revealed what fans can expect in the new season.

“Well, there’s a whole other apocalypse, so there’s kind of an apocalypse on top of an apocalypse and that presented well as it would a number of challenges, really, because I think the writers were very brave in not just threatening to drop the bombs, but actually to drop the bombs,” Lennie James, who plays Morgan Jones, told PopCulture. “And we have to create what the world will be after such a monumental event on top of what already is a monumental event.”

In the final episodes of Season 6, fans are introduced to a new character, John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) who is the father of John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). He met up with June (Jenna Elfman ) who tells him what happened to his son. At the end of Season 6, John and June are in a bunker when the bombs hit, which leads to the question: What’s next?

“The basis of the concept is survival and everyone is doing what they can to survive in incredibly adverse conditions,” Carradine told PopCulture. “Now that there’s this nuclear holocaust that has been unleashed by Teddy at the end of season six, people are dealing with myriad issues in terms of how do you survive in that sort of post-nuclear apocalyptic world. When you not only have the nuclear wasteland that is a result of that, but also the walking dead who are omnipresent. You will see these characters form alliances and look for ways to, via these alliances, strengthen their ability to resist the dangers that are out there.”

Fear the Walking Dead has always been a different show from The Walking Dead, but the events that took place in Season 6 have taken the series to new heights. “I mean, it’s an entirely new show,” Christine Evangelista, who plays Sherry, told PopCulture. “I feel like the stakes have been raised so high because of what we’re dealing with. You know the walkers have always been such an external issue for us, but now it’s everything. The air that we breathe, it could kill us. So I think even visually the show is really different with an entirely different landscape. So I think it’s really exciting to push the envelope as much as we have with that.”