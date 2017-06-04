Jenna Dewan Tatum And Paula Abdul Get Cozy On Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Paula Abdul got quite cozy together at the Hollywood Bowl. The women were snapped together sharing some PDA.

Both took to Instagram sharing their admiration for one another with Jenna writing, “Heart be still 😍 @paulaabdul you killed it tonight!!!! Love you thank you!!”

While Paula wrote, “After the @hollywoodbowl show! Getting hugs from this bright, lovely light! @jennadewan …so great seeing you! 😘❤️😍.”

Heart be still 😍 @paulaabdul you killed it tonight!!!! Love you thank you!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:40am PDT

Jenna has been sharing a lot of snaps lately with some top tier celebs. The World of Dance judge recently shared a pic of herself with Jessica Alba as the pair were at Havaianas Baby2Baby beach party.

Then, a few days earlier the dancer and actress posted a gif of herself dancing and partying with World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez. She captioned the pic: “Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like…‬”

Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like… A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

