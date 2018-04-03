Jenna Dewan Spotted for First Time Since Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been spotted in public for the first time since announcing her split from husband Channing Tatum.

TMZ caught Dewan leaving SoulCycle in West Hollywood on Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old was dressed in all black with gray Nikes and a pair of sunglasses. Reporters were not able to see if she was still wearing her wedding ring or if she has since abandoned it.

On Monday, the couple posted a joint statement on Twitter announcing their separation, emphasizing that they were dedicated to caring for their 4-year-old daughter Everly as a team.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The couple added that there are “no secrets or salicious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The couple said they do not plan to issue another statement, and asked fans to respect their privacy.

The couple, who first met in 2006 while filming Step Up and married three years later in 2009, are now facing the arduous task of dividing their assets.

Channing Tatum likely made about $60 million for his various film roles in 2013, and about $29 million in 2015. In the last year, Tatum has also been promoting his own vodka brand, known as Born and Bred. His net worth is estimated at between $60 million and $80 million.

Meanwhile, Dewan has seen a number of big successes since their 2006 on-camera meet-cute. She has worked steadily as an actress on movies and TV shows, including American Horror Story and Supergirl, and she has transitioned more into the business side of entertainment, working as a producer on the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

The couple will have to decide who moves out of their 6.45 million house in Beverly Hills, California, which they purchased in 2015. The six-bedroom house includes a pool, a spacious entertainment room and a 1-acre plot.

According to California state law, the couple will have to split everything evenly down the middle that they’ve earned or acquired since their marriage, unless they signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. It is not clear yet how they plan to proceed and what their plans might be.