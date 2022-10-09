Jenna Dewan Reacts to JoJo Siwa's Sexual 'Awakening' Reveal

JoJo Siwa recently opened up about her sexuality and how a few celebrities played roles in her "gay awakening." One of those celebrities was Jenna Dewan and, now, the Step Up star is reacting to Siwa's big admission, per E! News. In a TikTok video of her own, Dewan explained how she was "honored" to be a part of the Dance Mom alum's eye-opening journey.

This all started on Wednesday when Siwa posted a video on TikTok for the "One Thing About Me" trend. In the clip, she performed a freestyle rap to explain her "gay awakening" story, which included watching Dewan's "great Magic Mike number." In 2016, Dewan re-enacted a performance of Ginuwine's "Pony" from her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, on Lip Sync Battle. Siwa recalled watching Dewan's rendition, "I pretty much watched it every day. Little me, well, she didn't know she was gay."

It wasn't long before Dewan responded to Siwa's video by turning it into a duet on TikTok. While Siwa's video played, Dewan danced along and chuckled when the young dancer brought up her Lip Sync Battle performance. Dewan appeared very flattered and brought her hand to her chest as she watched the rest of the clip. She captioned the video by writing, "Jojo i have never been more honored." In turn, Siwa commented, "ICONNNNNN FOREVERRRRRR."

In addition to sharing her appreciation for Dewan, Siwa pointed out that there was a majorly popular song that had an effect on her growing up. Elsewhere in the clip, Siwa also said that Demi Lovato's "Cool For the Summer" played a part in her story. The song chronicles having a summer fling with another woman, something that the 19-year-old only realized later on. She explained, "I really really liked it and listened to it all the time. I didn't know what it meant back then but now that I'm much older and I understand, I know what it means."

As E! News noted, Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. At the time, she shared on social media, "I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human." The Dancing With the Stars alum later went public with her then-girlfriend, Kylie Prew. Siwa is currently dating influencer Avery Cyrus, a relationship that she confirmed on TikTok in September.