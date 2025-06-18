Jenna Bush Hager Shares TMI Detail About Getting Sunburned on a Topless Beach

Jenna Bush Hager is making sure to slather on the SPF this summer after a traumatic sunburn experience as a teen.

The Today with Jenna & Friends co-host, 43, shared a revealing story about going to a topless beach during Tuesday’s episode of the NBC morning show, which was co-hosted by actress Leslie Bibb.

“I once went to a topless beach in Spain in high school,” Bush Hager began, as Bibb joked, “Well, that’s when your boobs look the best!” Bush Hager agreed, but noted more seriously, “I will say, if you get burned, it’s not pretty.”

Asked by The White Lotus star, 51, if she had peeled from her burn, Bush Hager revealed that her sunburn was even more severe than that. “And they may have turned green,” she told Bibb, who was shocked at the reveal. “The opposite of the color wheel!”

Bibb questioned, “They turned green? Are you for real life?” When Bush Hager confirmed that the color change did, in fact, occur, she responded, “Oh, I don’t think that’s good.”

The “gross” experience is part of the reason Bush Hager said she now wishes she hadn’t gotten so much sun exposure when she was younger and regularly lying out to tan. Now, the TODAY co-anchor revealed she is much more conscientious with sun safety, covering up when she’s outdoors and undergoing regular skin checks.

“SPF babies, SPF! Get hip with it!” Bibb remarked, as Bush Hager chimed in, “Please do! And do it when you’re young!”

Even after Bush Hager’s story segment came to a close, Bibb couldn’t seem to shake the image of her horrific sunburn. “Green!” she exclaimed as the duo moved on to another segment. “That… makes me sick.” Bush Hager agreed, “It was gross. It was gross!”