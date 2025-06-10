Jenna Bush Hager Confuses Al Roker on ‘Today’ Show by Saying He ‘Made Out’ With Late Grandmother Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager hilariously confused TODAY colleague Al Roker during Tuesday’s broadcast when she mistakenly claimed he “made out with” her grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The miscommunication came as Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly stood by for Bush Hager’s Morning Boost segment, which shared the news that Bush Hager’s late grandmother was to be honored with a commemorative stamp.

During the segment, Bush Hager turned to Roker and asked, “Remember when you made out with her, Al?”

Roker, 70, seemed shocked in response as Bush Hager, 43, asked again, “Didn’t you kiss her?” It was then that the daughter of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush realized her mistake, correcting herself by saying, “That was Willard.”

“That was Willard, other bald weather guy,” Roker agreed, referencing former TODAY weatherman Willard Scott. Bush Hager then apologized for her confusing remark as Roker responded, “It was awkward on so many levels, so many levels. I’m thinking, ‘Did I make out with her grandmother?’” He teased, ” Not that I wouldn’t have!”

Bush Hager was referring to a moment between Barbara and Scott during the 1989 Inaugural Parade, during which the then-First Lady ran over to the weatherman to plant a kiss on his lips. “How ‘bout that? I’ve been kissed by the best!” Scott said at the time.

Bush Hager has previously referenced the story on TODAY, saying in honor of Scott’s passing in 2021, that the kiss he shared with her grandmother, who died in 2018, “was one of her life highlights.”

“That was on the lips. My grandpa might’ve been jealous,” Bush Hager joked, adding, “I emailed somebody that worked with her and she said, ‘You know, they just really liked each other.’” She continued, “They said there was some sort of chemistry there where she said, ‘I feel like they were flirting,’ and obviously we have the proof.”