Jenelle Evans Mocked by Fans Over Mermaid Photoshoot

Jenelle Evans is taking some more heat on social media after she posted a series of photos in a mermaid costume.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member shared the series of snaps on her Instagram account and revealed she always wanted to be a mermaid when she was growing up.

“I’m super thankful to have this opportunity to make my dream come true since I was a little girl, which was being a mermaid,” Evans wrote. “I love free diving, scuba diving, and this just topped it all.”

The photos were a part of Project Mermaid, a conservation organization. The MTV personality made sure she didn’t only shed light on her childhood dreams, but the efforts of the charity, as well.

“I had such an amazing time with Project Mermaids,” she said. “This is an organization that helps to clean up all the trash on our beaches! I’m here to bring attention to this issue and ask to spread awareness. We need to teach our younger generation so we can save our earth, keep it healthy, and save our wildlife.”

Oct 20, 2017

Despite her good intentions, her detractors filled up the comment section.

They had a wide array of random critiques, including mocking the costume as well as calling her simply “ridiculous” for the shoot.

“These mermaid photos look ridiculous,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “They could have invested in a nice costume and NOT something from Party City.”

As usual, Evans hasn’t replied to the haters in the comment section.