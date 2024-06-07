Jelly Roll Celebrates National Doughnut Day with 'Bunnie Dunk' Named After His Wife Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll is a man who knows his doughnuts. So much so that he's teamed up with Dunkin' to celebrate National Doughnut Day by showing of some of his favorite doughnut dunks, including one he calls the "Bunnie Dunk," which is "affectionately" named after his wife, Bunnie XO.

In a new social media ad, Jelly Roll — real name Jason Bradley DeFord — cracks open a Dunkin' box and pulls out a powered jelly doughnut, explaining that it was "these little guys right here" that gave him his stage name. "Ya'll know, growin' up, doughnuts were truly my kryptonite," he said. "My mama used to tell me all the time that I was so sweet I could open up my own Dunkin'."

Offering a little more insight into his doughnut-eating process, Jelly Roll confessed, "I love to dunk 'em," then added, "but you gotta be careful that they don't turn into mush." Sharing some of the "many different dunkin' styles," Jelly Roll first showed off the "Bunnie Dunk," which consists of two bunny hops, and then a big "Bunnie Dunk!" Next up, Jelly Roll delivers the "Nash Smash," a slam-style dunk offering a "nod to [Jelly Roll's] Nashville roots."

Last, Jelly Roll revealed that he sometimes likes to shares Dunkin' with his beloved dog Bussie, a sweet basset hound who "loves" Dunkin' just as much as her dear ol' dad."

On June 7, head to any Dunkin' location nationwide to enjoy a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last. It's the perfect excuse to try a delicious drink from the new summer menu, like the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee or the Vanilla Frosted Donut Iced Coffee Signature Latte. As part of their new promotion, Dunkin' has also released an entire collection of donut and Jelly (!!) inspired merch at ShopDunkin.com.