Jelly Roll Celebrates Running His First Race Amid Weight Loss Journey

Jelly Roll is marking a major achievement on his fitness journey. The country star, 39, completed his first-ever 5K race Tuesday as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, celebrating the occasion with a cold plunge and a kiss from wife Bunnie XO.

The "Save Me" singer crossed the finish line of the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. after training for the event since January. "What a beautiful day w/ beautiful ppl! So proud of my baby doing the 5k & losing 50 lbs to do it!" Bunnie captioned a video of her hopping in the cold plunge bath with her husband after the race and planting a kiss on him. She added over top of the video, "The couples that finish the 5k together cold plunge together."

Jelly Roll told Entertainment Tonight that he felt "really, really good" about completing his first race, telling the outlet he "couldn't walk a mile" when he first started training back in January. The "Wild Ones" singer added that he was feeling "really motivated" about his own fitness journey after completing the 5K and that he and Kreischer "got really emotional at the finish line."

"I feel great, I'm a little tired," he continued. "It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man. ...I feel incredible. I'm surrounded by friends and family." The Grammy-nominated musician revealed that one of the most rewarding parts of participating in the 5K was getting to be an inspiration for others. "I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys," he shared. "It was just really cool to see that." As for his future fitness goals, Jelly Roll declared, "Next year, a half marathon! We're saying it now, absolutely!"

(Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Just last month, Bunnie revealed on her Dumb Blonde podcast that her husband had taken a step back from social media amid all of the bullying about his weight. "My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f-king weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby," Bunnie said at the time. "My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him."

She continued, "The internet can say whatever the f-k they want about you and they say, 'You're a celebrity. You're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f-k we're not. Enough is enough." Bunnie then called out online trolls and bullies, saying, "Don't bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don't deserve to f-kin' be bullied."