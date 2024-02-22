Jelly Roll Announces Nationwide Tour for 2024

Jelly Roll has announced that he'll be hitting the road later this year on a massive nationwide tour. On Thursday, the rapper-turned-country star revealed that he'll be hitting the road, starting in August, on the Beautifully Broken Tour 2024. The run features support from Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay, and will make stops all across the United States, including shows at Portland, Oregon's Moda Center and Louisville, Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets for the Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 will be available starting with various presales beginning on Monday, February 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM local time on jellyroll615.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, merchandise & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

Real name Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll is a musician from Nashville, Tennessee, who grew up in a suburb of Music City. As a teenager, he began a career as a rapper in the early '00s, playing local venues and selling CDs out of the trunk of his car. At the same time, he found himself in and out of prison, after getting in trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

Over the years, Jelly Roll has worked with other rappers such as Yelawolf, Lil Wyte, Tech N9ne, and Struggle Jennings. While he's incorporated country into his sound many times over the years, it wasn't until his most recent album, Whitsitt Chapel, that Jelly Roll fully embraced being a country music star.