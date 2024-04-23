Jelly Roll Left Social Media Because He Was 'So Tired of Being Bullied' About His Weight

Jelly Roll is taking time away from social media after getting "so tired" of being "bullied about his f-king weight." The "Save Me" singer's wife, Bunnie Xo, called on people to be kind during a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, revealing that the negative comments about her husband's weight have really gotten to him.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f-king weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby," Bunnie said in a clip of the podcast posted on her TikTok. "My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him."

She continued, "The internet can say whatever the f-k they want about you and they say, 'You're a celebrity. You're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f-k we're not. Enough is enough." Bunnie then called out online trolls and bullies, saying, "Don't bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don't deserve to f-kin' be bullied."

The podcaster added that she wants to "stand up for all the f-kin' underdogs" online, standing strong as she said she wouldn't be letting negative comments get her down. "You're never going to bully me," she said. "You're never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end."

Jelly Roll has been open about his recent weight loss efforts as he prepares to head out on tour this summer. The "Need a Favor" artist told PEOPLE earlier this month that he had already shed 70 lbs. and was hoping to lose about 100 more before he headed out on the road. "I'm probably down 70-something pounds," he told the outlet. "I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now." He added, "If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."