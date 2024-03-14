Jelly Roll Reveals New Smile as He Undergoes Reconstructive Oral Procedures

Jelly Roll is ready for a whole new smile! The "Save Me" singer, 39, documented his recent dental procedures on wife Bunnie Xo's TikTok account, getting his veneers replaced after two decades and having his wisdom teeth removed, among other smaller repairs.

The clearly-sedated country singer can be seen in the video sitting in a dentist chair, telling the camera, "I'm at the practice, getting all my teeth redone." Showing off his teeth, he continued, "I've had these same veneers for 20 years. I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s-."

The "Need a Favor" artist explained that he was getting "completely mouth reconstructive surgery kinda," and that he was "feeling great" to be "finally taking care of stuff." Bunnie, 44, added, "I'm proud of you," as her husband added that he wants a "pretty smile" after a difficult childhood with his teeth. "I had an ugly smile when I was a kid," Jelly Roll said. "People picked on me and made fun of me and stuff – haha, b-h!"

Bunnie then filmed her husband's surgery, holding his hand the whole time. Her TikTok then cut to the Grammy-nominated musician after surgery, telling the camera, "I slept good," before throwing up his rock-and-roll hand and being escorted to the car. Bunnie captioned her video of the whole saga, "Sweet boy #jellyandbunnie."

Last week, Bunnie marked the one-year anniversary of shutting down her OnlyFans page in an emotional Facebook post. "Awww a year ago I retired from the SW [sex work] industry," she wrote. "I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making – wasn't sure how I'd make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold." She clarified under her post, "I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him. And to be honest he never once asked me to. He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, 'One day baby you won't have to do this anymore.'"