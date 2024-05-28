Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's Family Loss: Singer Breaks Silence on Death of Wife's Father

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO recently suffered a sad family loss, and now the singer is speaking out. Earlier this month, Bunnie revealed that her father, Bill, passed away, after a battle with cancer. In a new podcast interview, Jelly Roll broke his silence on the situation and shared that it's been a complicated time for his wife.

"Her and her father didn't have the best relationship throughout her whole life and they really didn't start getting too cool until she was in her 30s," Jelly Roll said during an appearance on the Taste of Country Nights podcast. "Even then it was very tumultuous. So it's kind of one of those things where it was a sad ending to a book that already wasn't incredible."

On May 8, Bunnie shared the sad news that her father, Bill, had died. Taking to Instagram, the Dumb Blonde podcast host shared pair of posts, which included a collection of throwback and more recent photos and videos of her dad, alongside a sweet message.

"Hey Bill, I'm going to miss you," Bunnie penned, adding a heartbreak emoji. "You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one's going to hurt." She then added, "Rest easy & don't make too many angels fall in love."

Bunnie's dad's passing came months after she revealed a devastating update on his cancer treatment. "Today was the day we were holding out hope for," Bunnie shared in a caption on a social media clip. "The words we were praying to hear never came [though]. My dad's cancer is 'unusually aggressive.' Meaning no treatments are working or will work."

Bunnie concluded, "Even [though] our days are numbers, we're going to make them count. Love you pops."