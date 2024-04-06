Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Scary Trip to CMT Awards

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO ran into some trouble on their way to the CMT Awards. "When the private jet you're in just stopped midair, turned around and said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," Bunnie, 44, wrote over a video posted to TikTok on April 4, captioning, "CMT, I swear we're coming."

The brief clip shows Bunnie mouthing, "What the f—?" while a group of people in the background look frightened. In another comment, Bunnie gave fans an update on their travel status, writing, "We landed but might have to get back on the same plane."

It was evident that many fans were anxious about their safety, but others were more interested in Bunnie's rather unenthusiastic response to the group's situation than their safety. "I love how everyone else looks terrified and Bunnie looks just mad as hell lol Hope you all are safe and sound!" wrote one fan, while another added, "Everyone freaking out, Bunnie: 'We die, We die.'"

Following the incident, a different fan asked Bunnie for assurances that they were "alright" after the incident, and Bunnie responded that they were unharmed. "We're good, baby, but that was scary," she wrote.

Bunnie posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, April 5, showing that the group got on another plane and was heading to Texas. "Alright, LA, let's try this again, Austin, here we come!" she captioned the video.

Jelly Roll, 39, has been announced as a presenter and performer at this year's CMT Awards, which will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7. Moreover, he has also been nominated for three awards: Male Video of the Year, Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year for the song "Need a Favor."

As part of the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards held earlier this week, Jelly Roll took home two awards, including Best New Artist (Pop) and Best New Artist (Country). "My mama always said I had a face for radio and boyyy she ain't never lied!" Jelly Roll captioned a series of images from the event on Instagram. "We did it again. Thank you iheart for making me Pop & Country ARTIST OF THE YEAR!! It's such an honor to even share that stage with such legends. CMT AWARDS NEXT!"