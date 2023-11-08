Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Shares the Sweetest Message Ahead of His CMA Awards Performances

Jelly Roll is set to hit the CMA stage tonight, and his wife Bunnie XO shared the sweetest message ahead of his big performances. On Wednesday, the rapper-turned-country star will open the show with his tune "Need A Favor," and then return later to sing "Love Can Build a Bridge" with K. Michelle. Over on Instagram, his loving spouse shared a pair of pictures of the two of them and included a heartfelt message in the caption.

"My shooting star, "Bunnie wrote. "You've dreamt your whole life of being where you are today. You manifested, did the work & now my sweet Antioch boy is living his dream." She added, "I'll keep it short today & save the long, sappy post for tomorrow." Bunnie then offered, I LOVE YOU. I admire you. I'm so proud of you! You are exactly where you're supposed to be. Let's take 'em to church tonite baby!!!" Lastly, she asked her followers, "Who's watching the awards tonite??" For fans keeping track, Jelly Roll is nominated in the following 2023 CMA Awards categories: Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for "Need A Favor," Musical Event of the Year for "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson, and Music Video of the Year for "Need A Favor."

Jelly Roll and Alyssa Bunnie DeFord — aka Bunnie XO — have been married since 2016. The pair met in 2015 after Bunnie saw Jelly Roll perform a concert in Las Vegas, per Billboard. They do not share any children, though Jelly Roll does have a son and daughter from previous relationships. Bunnie is a successful podcast host, helming the wildly popular Dumb Blonde Podcast.

Real name Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll is a musician from Nashville, Tennessee, who grew up in a suburb of Music City. As a teenager, he began a career as a rapper in the early '00s, playing local venues and selling CDs out of the trunk of his car. At the same time, he found himself in and out of prison, after getting in trouble with the law on multiple occasions. Over the years, Jelly Roll has worked with other rappers such as Yelawolf, Lil Wyte, Tech N9ne, and Struggle Jennings. While he's incorporated country into his sound many times over the years, it wasn't until his most recent album, Whitsitt Chapel, that Jelly Roll fully embraced being a country music star. Tune into the CMA Awards live tonight at 8 p.m. EST, on ABC and local ABC stations.