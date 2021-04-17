Jeffree Star Updates Condition After Horrifying Car Crash

✖

YouTube star Jeffree Star provided updates on his condition after surviving a horrifying car crash on Friday in Wyoming. The makeup mogul called it "one of the scariest moments" of his life and said he suffered broken bones in his back and spine. His close friend Daniel Lucas, who was his passenger in the car, suffered internal injuries and is facing complications.

"This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still," Star wrote on Twitter late Friday. "I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery." In a follow-up tweet, Star said Lucas suffered complications with his organs because h survived colon cancer three times. "We'll know more soon," he wrote. "Thank you to every single person checking on us."

On Saturday morning, Star shared another photo from the hospital, with Lucas in bed and Star sitting up with a brace around his body. "We woke up crying happy tears today. So thankful for everyone’s outpouring love," Star wrote. "To everyone who wished death upon Daniel and I, we pray you find happiness within yourself." Lucas will undergo more tests on Saturday and could have surgery, Star noted. Star was discharged, he wrote.

Star and Lucas were in a serious car crash on Friday morning. His car flipped three times after hitting black ice, Star's team shared in a statement Friday. A person close to Star told 104.7 KISS-FM that Star was driving a new Rolls Royce and was being treated at Wyoming Medical Center. Wyoming Highway Patrol told TMZ drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved in the crash. Both Star and Lucas were wearing seatbelts.

Thousands of the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder's fans have wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter. "Wishing both of you a speedy recovery and prayers of health. Anyone that could wish ill towards someone during a bad time are despicable and sad humans," one fan wrote. "Keep bringing happiness and light to us all Jeffree."

Before Star's accident, he made headlines when rumors about him having dating Kanye West surfaced. Star called it the "dumbest s— I've evr read in my entire life" in a YouTube video on the situation. "Let me just say this one time... I like very tall men," he said in the January video. "Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny. So, I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year!"