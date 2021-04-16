Jeffree Star, YouTube Influencer, Hospitalized After Severe Car Crash

✖

YouTube influencer and makeup mogul Jeffree Star is in the hospital after a car accident Friday morning. The 35-year-old's team shared a photo of him and his friend Daniel Lucas at the hospital on Twitter Friday. The accident happened near Casper, Wyoming and the two are being treated at Wyoming Medical Center.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," Star's team shared on Twitter. "We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive." They included a photo of Star in a hospital bed with a neck brace, while Lucas sat next to him, holding Star's hand.

A person close to Star told 104.7 KISS-FM that Star hit a patch of black ice while driving his new Rolls Royce. He flipped over several times, with Lucas as his passenger. Wyoming Medical Center told the station Star is in stable condition. The Wyoming Highway Patrol confirmed Star was driving northbound on Hat Six Road and crashed near milepost 3.5. According to Entertainment Tonight, one of Star's recent Instagram Story videos showed the social media star explaining he was in Wyoming with Lucas and they were filming a video about their friendship.

Many of Star's friends and fans wished him a speedy recovery. "Stay Strong !!!!! This is so scary. Damm, not Jeffree. Sending you prayers love and light," one fan tweeted. "Omg!!! This is so so horrible and I’m so sorry. I really hope you’re both okay... Praying for you guys and sending all my love," another wrote.

Star, born Jeffree Lynn Steininger Jr., has been a social media influencer since the days of MySpace and had a music career in the late 2000s. In 2014, he founded Jeffree Star Cosmetics. He was also the subject of the documentary series The Secret World of Jeffree Star and The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star. He reportedly has a net worth of $200 million.