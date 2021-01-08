Jeffree Star Addresses Kanye West Dating Rumors Amid Kim Kardashian Relationship Speculation

✖

Jeffree Star is addressing some very serious rumors involving him. Ever since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be getting a divorce, other rumors have sparked about both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper. After speculation that Kardashian may be dating someone new, West was said to be dating Star, which according to the YouTube guru, is not true.

Star called the rumors "the dumbest s— I've ever read in my entire life," in his new YouTube video. Ready to cover beauty and all things appealing to Star, he couldn't help but to start the video by addressing these "weird" rumors. "Let me just say this one time [...] I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny. So, I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year!"

Star then joked, "If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, happy new year sweetie girl!" The rumor started on TikTok by social media influencer Ava Louise — who was also the person behind last year's "Coronavirus Challenge" when she filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat. Louise, on Wednesday, posted a TikTok video stating, "Kanye's been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while," according to Forbes. In her caption, she wrote, "i can't say WHO cuz he'll sue me hint hint but it's part of the reason Kanye's so religious now it's his self hatred ... my source is legit I promise."

While the internet is buzzing over what West is really doing, social media users are also very interested in whether Kardashian has moved onto someone new. There was recent speculation that the 40-year-old may be seeing Von Jones, a news commentator, author and lawyer.

While there is no actual proof to back up any of these rumors, Kardashian and Jones have worked together over the years. In fact, Jones has been helping the mom of four in the process of becoming a lawyer. The two were first seen together in 2018 at Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit, and that was also the same year that Jones separated from his wife of 14 years, Jana Carter.

Although these rumors have fans searching deep on the internet for any sort of proof, Kardashian and West haven't even come out with a statement on whether they're actually getting a divorce. One source said that Kardashian has retained a divorce lawyer, according to Us Weekly, but nothing is set in stone yet.