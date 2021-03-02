Jeffree Star Net Worth: What to Know

✖

Jeffree Star has become a major player in the beauty industry over the past few years, and many may not be aware of what his net worth is. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Star is currently worth a whopping $200 million. No doubt, the majority of Star's wealth stems from his extensive beauty line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. The company has been estimated to sell $100 million annually, however, that data is from a 2019 article so it is possible that the company's yearly revenue is higher now.

Star first broke out as an incredibly popular MySpace personality and used that to catapult his music career. Star created dark electro-pop music and released two EPs before putting out his full-length studio album, Beauty Killer, in 2009. The album featured guest spots from Nicki Minaj — prior to the release of her own debut album, Pink Friday — and Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba, who would later go on to join Blink-182. Star put out a few more EPs through 2012, and then released his last song, "Love to my Cobain," in 2013.

Star launched Jeffree Star Cosmetics and, over the course of the next several years, he grew it into a globally recognized brand that puts out highly in-demand make-up products. In a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, Star joked about launching his make-up brand, "It was either this was gonna work out for me or I was gonna have to go back to the mall ... and work at MAC again." He added soberly, "It was probably the most scared I've been in my entire life."

The beauty mogul has not been without his controversies. In 2017, he had to publicly address past racist posts he shared on MySpace and apologized for his words. "It's upsetting. It's nasty. It makes me sick to my stomach to watch those old videos," Star said. "I'm embarrassed as a person because that's never what I stood for."

Star has also had a number of feuds, though while many think Kim Kardashian was one of them, she was not. Star has often been a candid critic of her KKW brand products but Kardashian has never really had negative interactions with him. However, she did once defend him to her fans, who then blasted her for seeming to excuse his past racist remarks, which prompted her to issue an apology for her defense.

In response, Star issued a statement that made it clear he was not interested in perpetuating the issue any longer. "Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote. Please f— off," Star wrote in a series of tweets, per Insider. "THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS [TO] WORRY ABOUT."