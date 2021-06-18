Jeffree Star Responds to Kanye West Dating Rumors

✖

Kanye West and Jeffree Star dating rumors began swirling earlier this year, ahead of the rapper's split from wife Kim Kardashian, and now the beauty mogul has responded to the "hilarious" claims. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Star shared that he was never offended by the speculation, explaining, "I love rumors. I think they’re funny, but some girl on TikTok made it up and it went viral before I even knew."

He went on to clarify that it was actually his own mother who informed him of what people were saying online. "We all have our daily routines. I wake up, my new thing is for the last year and a half, I don’t wake up and immediately grab my phone. I think that’s a behavior that I had to stop," he began. "I wake up, I enjoy the weather. I take my dogs out. I do a little exercise and then I hop on. So, I didn’t even get to go to Twitter or Instagram. I just saw my mom going, ‘What the hell is this?’ … She’s like, ‘Are you not telling me something?’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I clicked it and I was like, ‘Oh, got it.’ So, it was hilarious."

.@JeffreeStar is addressing THOSE Kanye West romance rumors and is letting ET's @DDirecto know he's down to for a #Yeezy collaboration! 😱 pic.twitter.com/4Gz7KF8m6t — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 17, 2021

In the aforementioned TikTok, a user claimed, "Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for [a while]." The rumors were fueled partly by the fact that both West and Star own property in Wyoming, but there was never any concrete evidence to support the two had a connection outside of being property owners in the same state.

Star eventually took to YouTube to dispel the rumors in a vlog post. "I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went 'viral,'" he said. "I’m like, 'How did we even get to this moment?' How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?" Even though the pair are not romantically involved, as West is not really his type, Star told ET that he is still open to working with the fashion designer. "Listen, we don’t have to collab sexually, but if we want to collab with Yeezys, you know my address," he quipped.