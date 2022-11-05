Beyoncé and Jay-Z Dress as the Proud Family in Rare Family Photo With All 3 Kids

Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely treat the public with personal family moments. But when they do, it's always special. The power couple are parents to three children: Blue, and twins Sir and Rumi. They keep their kiddos out of the spotlight, and for good reason. As public figures, they've practically grown up in the spotlight and desire for their children to have as normal lives as possible, even going to extreme lengths to keep them protected from the media. But in rare moments, they showcase their beautiful family to the world. And this Halloween, all three Carter children made an appearance on Queen Bey's social media as the cast of the Disney animated series The Proud Family.

In the photo, Blue Ivy, 10, stars as the main character Penny Proud. A perfect blend of her superstar parents, she donned red leggings, an off-white top with an oversized collar, and a maroon cardigan. Her hair is in Penny's signature pigtails. Beyoncé takes on both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama. As Trudy, she stands with her hands on her hips, donning a green blazer with an orange top and sparkly orange jeans. As Suga Mama, she wears a grey wig and a blue dress with a pink coat over the gown, topped with hot pink shoes and square-shaped glasses.

Jay-Z stars as Oscar Proud, sporting a white, long-sleeve dress shirt with black suspenders, blue slacks, and his purple tie. As CeCe Proud, Rumi points at her father in a baby pink dress with fuchsia accents. Her 5-year-old twin, Sir, dons an orange shirt and purple shorts as BeBe Proud. Beyoncé captioned the post, "Family every single day and night," a nod to the theme song she sang alongside the members of Destiny's Child and her sister Solange.

The Proud Family originally aired from 2001 to 2005. A new reboot is currently airing on Disney+.