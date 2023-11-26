Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Slams Headline About Her and Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce addressed headlines stating that the spotlight is "not her cup of tea" given her brother-in-law's relationship with Taylor Swift. The mother of three and wife to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce posted a TikTok on Nov. 22 in which she responded to a Page Six headline expressing how she feels about the new spotlight placed on her family at this time.

"I said it's not my cup of tea to like, have attention on me. I didn't say that," she said, pointing toward the headline on Page Six that said she's "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight." "That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching, you are reaching. You're reaching!"

Then, Kylie went on to instruct viewers to watch the original interview she did with Spectrum News in Kansas City on Nov. 19, in which she responded to a question about her family's newfound fame.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera, I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it — that's my bread and butter," Kylie Kelce said. "But at the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

Then, in her TikTok, Kylie Kelce referred to a headline in an Us Weekly that was written about Annie Elliott, stating: "Fellow Eagles Wife Mocks' National Treasure' Kylie Kelce's Packing Skills After Chiefs Game."

"'Mocks?' You see this woman right here? Will protect at all costs. You keep her name out your mouth," Kylie Kelce said. In her closing remarks, Kylie Kelce urged rumormongers to proceed with caution. "These tabloids... nonsense," she said. "I'll tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F— around and find out."

Kylie attended the Eagles' 21-17 victory over the Chiefs on Nov. 20, as her husband and brother went head to head for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl. When Spectrum News interviewed her, she explained why she would not be seated in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Travis has a lot of people who come to games — appropriately so, everyone loves to support him. But it means that it's a tight squeeze in there," she said. "Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room's rooting against you."

"I will be in the stands," she added. "I'm a stands girl — I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team's stadium."