Jason David Frank's Death Shocks 'Power Rangers' Fans
Actor Jason David Frank has passed away, and fans are absolutely devastated. Rumors of Frank's death began to surface on social media on Saturday night, and they were confirmed by his representative on Sunday. Now, social media is filling with tributes to the late Power Rangers star.
Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise, going all the way back to the first time the show was re-shot for audiences in the U.S. On Sunday, his representative Justine Hunt confirmed news of his death to reporters from TMZ, saying: "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."
Frank influenced millions of fans with his work in the 1990s, and years later he achieved the kind of personal celebrity staying power that is only possible in the information age. Frank was often open with fans about his mental health struggles, but he also strove to entertain and connect with them at every opportunity. He was famously generous with his time in person or online.
Frank is survived by four children and adoring fans around the world. Here's a look at how those fans are memorializing him this weekend.
Iconic
Bro we really used to fight over who got to be the green ranger at lunchtime, and after school. Rest In Power Jason David Frank. Thank you for being our Tommy.— ashy daddy (@Thundercat) November 20, 2022
When I was a kid, I was obsessed with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and absolutely nobody was cooler than Tommy. RIP Jason David Frank pic.twitter.com/zrSGywItzu— Brian Shea (@BrianPShea) November 20, 2022
Fans and even other celebrities remembered how large Frank's performances had loomed in their minds during their formative years. They realized all at once that he was practically an institution in their lives.
Family
He’s has left behind a legacy and 4 kids Who are probably devastated right now because your dad is gone I couldn't imagine what they're feeling right now— BigMacGuruMan🔞 (@BigMacGuruMan1) November 20, 2022
rest in peace Jason David Frank and long live the original green ranger and white ranger and red ranger and black ranger🙏🏾🕊🥲 pic.twitter.com/zPv0VsH4sH
Rest in peace to Jason David Frank, and my thoughts go out to his family today. Such a wonderful ambassador for Power Rangers and always so gracious to fans. It's heartbreaking to know that he was struggling, and he will be missed.
Hug your loved ones today and every day pic.twitter.com/Du7lchOXK5— KnightofOA🔜Gen Con (@MattAguilarCB) November 20, 2022
Many fans mourned the most for Frank's family, posting their condolences on social media.
Through the Ages
Forever my favorite.— 𝖏𝖚𝖎𝖈𝖊 𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖓𝖊 (@visecs) November 20, 2022
Forever the goat.
Jason David Frank.
Tommy Oliver.
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/y2IzxhRjM3
Fans shared photos of Frank's character progressing over the years on screen.
Kevin Conroy
Two men that made our childhoods are gone in the same month. Rest in Peace Kevin Conroy and Jason David Frank 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1XrlcNXbvd— Felix 🇩🇴🐝 (@JoseJoestaar) November 20, 2022
Jason David frank and Kevin conroy gone in the same month bro 😢 pic.twitter.com/BlZqGaPMQK— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) November 20, 2022
Many fans pointed out that Frank had passed away in the same month as another 90s nerd culture icon – actor Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in Batman: The Animated Series.
Childhood Hero
One of the first characters I remember becoming obsessed with. For young kids, his arc was so important in showing that no matter what happens, you can always be a better person.
RIP, Jason David Frank. pic.twitter.com/LzP8gGH7iY— Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) November 20, 2022
He was a childhood hero who was as nice as I always hoped he’d be. RIP #JasonDavidFrank pic.twitter.com/7tyvBZWsei— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) November 20, 2022
Many fans recalled how they had looked up to Frank and his character as children, and how that story had influenced their lives in the years that followed. Many also reported happily that Frank had actually been as nice as they had hoped when they finally met him in person at a convention.
Quotes
"To those who possess the great power, all things are possible."#PowerRangers and Jason David Frank showed the entire world what that great power truly is.
It is knowledge. Confidence. Bravery. Courage. Morality. Kindness. Teamwork.
JDF was *iconic* to PR.
He always will be. pic.twitter.com/6jG9TJcVq4— PwrRngr ⚡️ (@PwrRngr) November 20, 2022
"You haven't been fighting us. You've been fighting for your life."
RIP Jason David Frank#PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/Bnsgg9L3zn— Power Rangers Daily ⚡️- RIP Jason David Frank (@PowerRangersDay) November 20, 2022
Some fans dredged up quotes from The Power Rangers to memorialize Frank in his own words.
Convention Community
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason David Frank. He was incredible with his fans and an absolute joy to have at our shows. He will be so missed and forever remembered as our Green Ranger 💚 pic.twitter.com/CfsD5TLqVv— New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) November 20, 2022
Finally, Frank had become a regular at fan conventions in recent years and many people in that community remarked on how hard it would be to go into 2023 without him.