Jason David Frank's Death Shocks 'Power Rangers' Fans

By Michael Hein

Actor Jason David Frank has passed away, and fans are absolutely devastated. Rumors of Frank's death began to surface on social media on Saturday night, and they were confirmed by his representative on Sunday. Now, social media is filling with tributes to the late Power Rangers star.

Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise, going all the way back to the first time the show was re-shot for audiences in the U.S. On Sunday, his representative Justine Hunt confirmed news of his death to reporters from TMZ, saying: "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Frank influenced millions of fans with his work in the 1990s, and years later he achieved the kind of personal celebrity staying power that is only possible in the information age. Frank was often open with fans about his mental health struggles, but he also strove to entertain and connect with them at every opportunity. He was famously generous with his time in person or online.

Frank is survived by four children and adoring fans around the world. Here's a look at how those fans are memorializing him this weekend.

Iconic

Fans and even other celebrities remembered how large Frank's performances had loomed in their minds during their formative years. They realized all at once that he was practically an institution in their lives.

Family

Many fans mourned the most for Frank's family, posting their condolences on social media.

Through the Ages

Fans shared photos of Frank's character progressing over the years on screen.

Kevin Conroy

Many fans pointed out that Frank had passed away in the same month as another 90s nerd culture icon – actor Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in Batman: The Animated Series.

Childhood Hero

Many fans recalled how they had looked up to Frank and his character as children, and how that story had influenced their lives in the years that followed. Many also reported happily that Frank had actually been as nice as they had hoped when they finally met him in person at a convention.

Quotes

Some fans dredged up quotes from The Power Rangers to memorialize Frank in his own words.

Convention Community

Finally, Frank had become a regular at fan conventions in recent years and many people in that community remarked on how hard it would be to go into 2023 without him.

