Jason David Frank's Death Shocks 'Power Rangers' Fans

Actor Jason David Frank has passed away, and fans are absolutely devastated. Rumors of Frank's death began to surface on social media on Saturday night, and they were confirmed by his representative on Sunday. Now, social media is filling with tributes to the late Power Rangers star.

Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise, going all the way back to the first time the show was re-shot for audiences in the U.S. On Sunday, his representative Justine Hunt confirmed news of his death to reporters from TMZ, saying: "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Frank influenced millions of fans with his work in the 1990s, and years later he achieved the kind of personal celebrity staying power that is only possible in the information age. Frank was often open with fans about his mental health struggles, but he also strove to entertain and connect with them at every opportunity. He was famously generous with his time in person or online.

Frank is survived by four children and adoring fans around the world. Here's a look at how those fans are memorializing him this weekend.