Jason Aldean’s Son Channels Johnny Cash in Hilarious Sonogram Photo

Jason Aldean is months away from becoming a dad to his first son. The soon-to-be father of three couldn’t be more excited based on his latest Instagram post.

The country singer shared a photo of his son’s 3-D ultrasound image, which shows him making a slightly inappropriate hand gesture.

“This is how you know ur kid is gonna be a bada-s!!! #johnnycashspirit #liloutlaw,” Aldean captioned the photo of the baby holding up his middle finger.

Aug 31, 2017

Aldean’s wife Brittany commented on the photo with three blue heart emojis.

This is the couple’s first child together. Aldean has two daughters from a previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl.

Aldean and Brittany announced they were expecting a baby boy back in May with the help of his daughters. The family popped giant black balloons filled with blue confetti to reveal the gender.

The “Any Ol’ Barstool” singer is thrilled to welcome a son, as neither sides of the family have a boy.

“I have two [daughters], my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” the Georgia native shared.

Aldean is currently performing on the road for his They Don’t Know Tour.