Japanese Actor Yukihiro Takiguchi Dead at 34

It has been reported that Japanese actor Yukihiro Takiguchi, well known for his role as Miroku from a stage adaptation of the hit manga series InuYasha, has passed away at the age of 34. According to ComicBook.com, Takiguchi’s death came after he battled heart failure, but an official cause of death does not appear to have been ruled by medical professionals, as of yet. Additionally, Anime News Network has reported that Takiguchi’s family plans to hold a private funeral service, but have no revealed a date.

Yukihiro Takiguchi, a star from Kamen Rider and The Prince of Tennis, has passed away at 34:https://t.co/Lxu1PuSEzH pic.twitter.com/l4Jx1RMUR6 — Anime On ComicBook.com (@comicbookanime) November 15, 2019

Many of Takiguchi’s fans have since taken to social media to lament the actor’s death, with one tweeting, “This is so sad. The news are saying he died on a sudden heart failure…..only being 34. Please rest in peace.”

“Ah s— man I feel really bad for everyone who’s going through this right now,” another person said. “I hope peace will come soon for anyone who’s grieving over Yukihiro Takiguchi.”

How could God be so cruel as to take away Yukihiro Takiguchi – one of my favorite people from Japan, and so young? There’s 200,000 evil slimeballs in Austin – combined they aren’t worth one Yukihiro – God lets them live and takes away one of my favorite people on Earth???!!!??? — Grumpig (@porkingclaus) November 15, 2019

“Oh no! I am so sorry! My prayers and condolences for you, his family and friends!” someone else wrote. “I have not seen the play. But do have the new english version game that I am playing. Wonder if there are clips from play somewhere…with english lol. Sadly dont know any other languages.”

“That sucks. I admit I’ve never seen any of the Kamen Rider shows and only seen a few episodes of Prince of Tennis a long time ago. R.i.p dude. You were taken from this world too soon,” one other person added.

Oh no.

A3!’s stage actor Yukihiro Takiguchi has passed away, and he was Yuzo in the play. A3! is the best 2.5 stage play and he was such a good Yuzo. And I remember that he pointed out about me once cuz I guess I was the only guy singing along or whatever. RIP. — 倉増ひろと(Hiroto Kuramasu) (@hiroto_cos) November 14, 2019

In addition to his acting career, Takiguchi also enjoyed a successful career as a musician, having been an original member of the group PureBoys.

