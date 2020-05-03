January Jones Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in New Quarantine Bikini Photos

January Jones is heating things up while at home for quarantine! The Mad Men and Last Man on Earth actress shared a series of selfies on Saturday that show herself wear a tiny teal bikini while swimming in a pool. She revealed one in her main feed while sharing two others in her Instagram Story. The photos served two purposes, the both wish her mom a happy birthday and show off her swimsuit look.

In her Story, she first shared a photo of her mom in a one-piece bikini with the caption, "Happy birthday hot mama!" before repeating a similar sentiment in her main photo's caption. She then shared two more pictures, adding the captions "Laps?" and "Don't forget your Flotation devices," swiping a cheeky comment her Spinning Out co-star Will Kemp left on her own photo. Elsewhere in the main photo's comments, the star, who also appeared in X-Men: First Class and The Politician, caught flak for wearing jewlery in the photos. Jones pointed out that "gold doesn’t rust" and she was doing "water aerobics," regardless.

View this post on Instagram Morning lap swim! Happy Birthday Mom! 💙 A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on May 2, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

The flirty photos earned a lot of praise in the comments, especially from Jones' famous peers. Mad Men co-star Kiernan Shipka wrote "OMFG," and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Lisa Rinna wrote "BODY." Resident Evil and Dazed and Confused actress Milla Jovovich also added, "Happy Birthday beautiful!!"

The bikini shots showed off Jones' figure, which she has been working on keeping in optimal shape. In February, the 42-year-old star opened up to Shape about her past ideas of fitness, which were lax to say the least.

“My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn’t work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it,” she she said. “It’s not that I wasn’t active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn’t work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service."

However, her attitude soon changed, as she later added, "After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much. As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch. I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength. Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons. Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked."