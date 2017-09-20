January Jones Goes Braless in Instagram Post

January Jones is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in one of her latest Instagram posts. The Mad Men alum took to social media on Tuesday to upload a new photo that shows her going braless in a sheer top.

#plans @lastmanfox premiere partay A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

In the photo, the 39-year-old actress can be seen wearing a see-through black shirt that exposes her upper body.

The mother of one shared the photo ahead of a celebratory cruise to promote her show Last Man On Earth. At the event, Jones chose to cover up with a crimson blazer.

“Premiere partay,” she captioned the image.

Since 2015, Jones has been starring as former real estate agent Melissa Chartres on the post-apocalyptic comedy. Also aboard the cruise were Jones’ co-stars Will Forte, Kristen Schaal and Mary Steenburgen, according to Daily Mail.

After hitting it big with AMC’s Mad Men, Jones has slowed down her acting career in recent years to focus on raising her 5-year-old son, Xander. Ever since giving birth to her child five years ago, Jones has remained tight-lipped about who the boy’s father is.

Back in February, Jones explained that she had “no regrets” about raising her son alone.

“I don’t believe in regret,” she said during an interview with Red magazine. “I just try to be a better person. Try to be a better mom. It’s good to have strong women around a man, to teach him to respect women.”

“He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl.’ All those s***ty things dads accidentally do. I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely,” she said.

