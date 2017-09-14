January Jones Shares Nude Pregnancy Throwback Photo

In a throwback Instagram post, January Jones shared a nude photo on Wednesday of her baby bump while she was pregnant with her son Xander.

Happy day of birth to my son, my whole heart ❤️ A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

She shared the photo on his sixth birthday, which was also World Bump Day, a day that celebrates maternal healthcare awareness.

“Happy day of birth to my son, my whole heart,” Jones wrote in the caption.

In the naked photo, the Mad Men star is covering her chest and swimming in a pool of water, putting her round pregnancy belly on full display.

While most commenters called the shot “beautiful,” “graceful” or “gorgeous,” a few of Jones’ followers were not impressed with the bump pic.

“As artful as it is I can’t see any little boy ever wanting to see his own naked mama, so probably not the best gift to him,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “That’s so awkward.”

“Great photo but I doubt he’s gonna be happy about it,” was another person’s reply.

Despite the negativity in the comment section, Jones was just one of many celebrity moms to share a photo of their pregnancy bellies for Bump Day. Famous moms like Savannah Guthrie, Amanda Seyfried and Lady Antebellum’s Hilary Scott all shared pics of their bellies, addressing the fact that many mothers around the world still lack prenatal healthcare, even in the United States.

According to data compiled by the World Health Organization last year, “maternal mortality is unacceptably high” — about 830 women still die each year from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications. Plus, the U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world.

Bump Day advocates for universal access to prenatal and postpartum care to ensure a healthy pregnancy and birth for people around the world.

