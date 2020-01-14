January Jones Confirms She Once Dated ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall After He ‘Slid Into Her DMs’

January Jones is setting the record straight about rumors she dated Nick Viall, confirming that she went on a few dates with The Bachelor alum. Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week, Jones, who is usually notoriously private about her personal life, spilled the tea on her quick romance with Viall.

When Jones, 42, gave her take on Viall’s 2017 season of The Bachelor during segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show With James Corden, Viall, 39, apparently caught wind and propositioned her on social media.

“I got super into it and it was one of Nick’s seasons — he did several — and I was just blasting that guy,” the Mad Men star told Shepard and co-host Monica Padman.

“Nick slid into my DMs and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,’” she said, summarizing his message to her. “And I squealed.”

While Jones said she initially considered turning down his invitation, she claimed her sister changed her mind.

“I was like, ‘I hate that guy!’ My sister’s like, ‘If you don’t go, you will forever regret it,’” she continued. “So I agreed to go on a date with him, or to drinks or whatever, and as I met him I was rounding the corner and I saw him and he has a very distinct walk, and I had this instinct to, like, run up to him and wrap my legs around his waist, do you know, like they do [on the show]? I stopped myself.”

As far as how the date went, Jones said, “It was good. All I did was grill him about the show. We went on a couple dates.” The “thing that attracted” her to Viall was that he was “cast as the ‘villain,’” but that “he had a bit of brain.”

“That’s all we were talking about really,” she said. “But I got a lot of juicy inside stuff.”

“When they come out of the limo and they have these little shticks or whatever, producers are handing them to them. And then I just felt bad for the people who get, like, the dolphin costume. And here was all kinds of other stuff, but they do share a lot of germs with a lot of people,” she said.

Jones and Viall were first linked romantically in early 2018, about five months after Viall announced he and Season 21 star Vanessa Grimaldi had called off their engagement. However, Jones denied a romantic nature to their relationship at the time.

“He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February 2018. “No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.”

Later that year, Viall also confirmed that he was single and that the two were “good friends.”

“We’ve hung out. I’ll leave it at that,” he told E! News.

