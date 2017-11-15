January Jones Dishes on Turning Down Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall’s Unexpected Request

When Mad Men actress January Jones received an unexpected request from former Bachelor Nick Viall recently, her reaction was confusion.

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” Jones told James Corden Tuesday night, acting dumbfounded by the request.

“Is that his way of asking me out or does he have a problem with me?” she asked Cordon. “I don’t know what that was, but I declined because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

While she declined the reality hunk’s request for a friendly battle, Jones said she’s attracted to him…kind of.

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?” she said.

Jones’ confusion was multiplied when Viall didn’t follow up his invite with an offer to grab a drink.

“No, he didn’t and that says a lot,” she said, adding, “He’s cute—normal. I’m so mixed. I don’t know where he stands with me.”

It remains unclear if the invitation to Lip Sync Battle was a romantic one by Viall. Until breaking things off in August, the ABC alum was engaged to fellow contestant Vanessa Grimaldi.

“It’s never fun. Being single kinda sucks, but what can you do?” Viall told E! News shortly after the split. “I’ve always been the internal optimist of pushing forward so I’m fine. What can you do?”