Jane Seymour Reveals Health Update After Major 2021 Injury

Jane Seymour has an update about her injury from two years ago. The Harry Wild actress was filming the first season of the Dublin-set mystery when she fractured her kneecap. In 2021, she broke the news on her Instagram that she "fell pretty badly on set." She had "lots of hairline fractures on my kneecap. Got lucky comparatively!" She also noted that the injury was "severe," and she wasn't allowed to move her kneecap for "about two or three weeks."

Two years later and, Season 2 of Harry Wild is coming. Via TV Insider, Seymour gave an update for TV Guide Magazine's 2023 Returning Favorites issue when asked about her injury and recovery. She said, "In the first two weeks, I smashed my kneecap and was on crutches most of the time. They [would be] removed, and I would act and then get back into a knee brace. But this season, I'm definitely running around quite nimbly!"

It definitely sucks that the James Bond actress got injured so early into the first season. It sounds like it was quite a workout while filming and having to go back and forth with the knee brace. Even though she is able to do a lot more this season, hopefully, she was taking it slow. She does seem to be running around a lot more for Season 2. For now, she seems to be doing fine, but maybe there are more precautions on set to make sure they don't have a repeat of Season 1.

Harry Wild centers on a recently retired English professor who discovers a knack for investigation and can't help but interfere with the cases assigned to her police detective son. Jane Seymour stars as the titular retired professor alongside Kevin Ryan, Rohan Nedd, Ciara O'Callaghan, and Stuart Graham. David Logan created the series and serves as executive producer. Season 1 premiered in 2022, with Season 2 premiering this Monday, Oct. 9 on Acorn TV on Prime Video.

Considering Harry Wild has to be running around places while trying to solve mysteries, acting with crutches could not have been easy. Hopefully, Seymour was a bit more careful on set for Season 2 because having to be on crutches again or, worse, a second season in a row would not be fun. For now, she is doing fine and seemingly fully recovered. As long as she doesn't take any more bad falls.