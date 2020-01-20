SAG Awards 2020: Jane Seymour Reveals She’s Not Wearing Undies Under Head-Turning Silver Dress on Red Carpet

Dr. Quinn star and former Bond Girl Jane Seymour showed she’s still got some looks that will make heads turn at the SAG Awards on Sunday. The 68-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event in a stunning silver mirror ball dress.

Still, it was what she wasn’t wearing that got some folks talking. The actress admitted that she didn’t have any undies on under the sparkling garment.

“No room for underwear,” the actress told Access Hollywood as she made her way down the red carpet.

Jane Seymour looks like a glorious disco ball tonight. Her dress has us dancing on the couch at home #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/t4f7tDevOI — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) January 19, 2020

Seymour also revealed her strategy for keeping her figure and health intact, telling the outlet that she’s started intermittent fasting and has given up alcohol.

It is clearly working judging from the photo and her fans noticed too, heaping praise on social media.

“When I grow up I want a body like Jane Seymour,” one fan wrote.

“Jane Seymour also seems to have found the fountain of youth or She’s aging in baby yoda years,” another added.

Jane Seymour has made at least 3 horcuxes, right? — elyse (@elyseanoush) January 20, 2020

“She looks absolute magnificent in her silver sequinned gown! Old school glamour!” a third added.

Seymour revealed who she hopes to see walk away with an award on Sunday, keeping steady with an actor she’s worked with in the past.

“I worked with him in Walk The Line and I was rooting for him to get an Oscar then,” Seymour told the outlet.

The red carpet appearance isn’t the first time that Seymour has shown her sexier side for fans. The actress appeared in Playboy magazine back in 2018 and used the moment to express her sexuality at her advanced age.

“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger. Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’” she told Playboy. “There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

Seymour is definitely still keeping that feeling alive two years since, strolling on the red carpet like she owns it.