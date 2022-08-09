Jane Seymour Recalls Last Moments With Longtime Friend Olivia Newton-John

Jane Seymour is opening up about her final days with longtime friend Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star died Monday at the age of 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, which she spoke about openly throughout the years to inspire and advocate for other cancer patients. Seymour revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that Newton-John was "so loving and so present" the last time she visited her in her home.

"I was looking at her going, 'I don't think I'm ever going to see you again,'" Seymour recalled, noting that Newton-John also seemed to sense her time was coming to an end. "She just sat out there and she said, 'Look at those birds, look at the hummingbirds, look at the dogs, look at the horses. So beautiful.' She was just kind of blissing out on the fact that she was alive in nature and that she wanted to see what was good in the world."

Seymour said that despite her friend's "terrible pain" through the years, Newton-John was always there for her. "Even in her final years when I would go and see her, all she wanted to know was what I was doing, you know, 'Are you happy? What's going on in your life? How are your kids? How's this, how's that?'" Seymour shared. "She appreciated close friends and she just lived a full and sort of spiritual life, really."

Looking back on Newton-John's cancer battle, Seymour said the Xanadu star "broke all the rules of science" and was "beyond" a fighter. "She always said she's a thriver. That was her word, 'Not a survivor, a thriver.' And I think she taught me and everyone I know so much about living with and passing with cancer," Seymour said. "We're all gonna go one day, but [are you] gonna go, 'Ugh I'm so terrified, I'm angry, I'm gonna isolate. I'm not gonna let anyone know, I'm gonna be all alone and go through it,' – or do you do what she did and just be brave and say, 'Hey, I'm going through something a lot of people go through.'"