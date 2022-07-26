Jane Seymour 'Very Open' to Reprising One of Her Biggest Roles

Jane Seymour wouldn't mind making a return to the James Bond franchise. PEOPLE reported that Seymour expressed interest in reprising her role of Solitaire in the iconic 007 films. She originated the role back in 1973 for Live and Let Die.

Seymour was busy promoting her partnership with the app Solitaire Grand Harvest, during which she opened up to PEOPLE about another kind of Solitaire. When asked whether she would be interested in reprising the role for a subsequent James Bon film, she said, "Of course, I'd do it. I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?'"

Seymour's appearance in Live and Let Die came early on in her career. Her role as voodoo psychic medium Solitaire, also known as Simone Latrelle, gave her career a major jump start. Seymour went on to comment on appearing in the film at a young age, saying, "I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on."

Even though it's been a while since Seymour's time in the James Bond franchise, she said that she will still "support everything to do with" it. She added, "When they have books coming out about Bond Girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up. There's this really interesting sorority of women who've been Bond Girls, which is fun in its own right." While Seymour looks back on that role with appreciation, she had something different to say about the film earlier this year. During an interview with The Guardian, she commented on some of the more controversial parts of Live and Let Die, criticizing the movie for being both sexist and racist.

"You'd never make that movie now," Seymour told the publication in March. "You wouldn't want to make that movie. I was a woman, a virgin, who ran three paces behind a man with a gun, wearing very … well, actually for a Bond girl, a lot. I was deflowered and then deposited. I'd lost all my power, so I was useless. It was awful!" Still, Seymour did express some positive thoughts about the film, including being able to be a Bond Girl, saying "At the time, coming from obscurity, it was a very nice thing. It meant I had a job."