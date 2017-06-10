Jana Kramer Mourns the Loss of Her ‘Best Friend’

Actress, singer and former Dancing With the Stars alum, Jana Kramer is mourning the death of her beloved dog.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram Friday to pay tribute to her beloved dog, Sophie, who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together,” Kramer wrote.

“I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

Thousands of her fans shared heartfelt condolences in the comments section, along with a familiar face from Dancing With the Stars.

“I’m so sorry,” former dancing partner Gleb Savchenko wrote with a crying emoji.

On Thursday, Kramer posted a photo on the couch with her 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, and Sophie with the caption “my last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog.”