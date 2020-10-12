Jamie Lee Curtis Wonders If 'Knives Out' Co-Star Chris Evans' Planned His Explicit Photo Leak

Was Chris Evans' NSFW photo leak an accident or planned? His Knives Out co-star and on-screen mother Jamie Lee Curtis isn't so sure. During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Curtis was asked about the incident and she admitted that she, too, is questioning if it was planned knowing what kind of person he is behind the scenes.

"I'm sweating already," the 61-year-old said after host Kelly Clarkson asked her what happened with that entire situation. "My question is this, he's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being, I'm wondering if it was even planned," she questioned.

She continued, "I could have made some sort of joke and said he took after his movie father, Don Johnson. Because, I'm really, really close friends with Melanie Griffith, she's one of my best friends and has been forever and she was married to him twice."

Last month, Evans — who's new to Instagram — shared a screenshot of his photo library to his Instagram stories which had thumbnails of some of his recently saved pictures. Among those images, there was a meme with his own photo that read, "Guard that p—" and another photo that showed male genitalia. However, how he came back from the incident caught even more attention and praise from not only fans but from Curtis herself.

"Now that I have your attention VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" he tweeted just days after the leak. Not long after that, he publicly addressed the situation, but kept focused on how important it is to vote. PEOPLE pointed out that Captain America recently founded "A Starting Point," which is a fact-based bipartisan website for basic political topics and policies. Speaking to the outlet, he said, "there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."

Although he's chosen to keep focus on politics, fans can't help but to continue their speculation. Some have wondered if the photo was a picture of his younger brother Scott Evans, considering his pictures have leaked before. The leak also came after another photo he shared with fans just days prior showing Evans in bed with his dog revealing a tattoo that fans have speculated about in the past. While there's still no clarity, one thing's for sure, Chris Evans knows how to catch the attention of many.