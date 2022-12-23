Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks out Against 'Nepo Baby' Conversation

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing her thoughts on the "nepotism baby" conversation as an "OG Nepo Baby." Friday, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 64, took to Instagram to share photos with her famous parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh and offer her thoughts on the conversation sparked this week by a New York magazine cover story on the famous children of Hollywood stars.

"I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby," Curtis began her lengthy caption. "I've never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars."

"The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt," the Golden Globe winner continued. "For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don't pretend there aren't any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own." Assuming that nepotism babies are not talented, however, is "curious" to Curtis.

"It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever," the Halloween Ends actress continued. "I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone."

"There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist," Curtis concluded her post by telling people to be kind to one another instead of getting caught up in negativity in "these difficult days of so much rage in the world."