Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Moss 'So Sick' of Nepo Baby Criticism

Lottie Moss is "so sick" of conversations surrounding nepotism in the entertainment industry, especially when it comes to her success in the modeling industry as it's related to her supermodel half-sister, Kate Moss. Lottie took to Twitter Wednesday to clap back at the people who criticize her as a "nepo baby" in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," the 24-year-old wrote. Lottie added that she understands "it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that," but reminded her followers that "life isn't fair."

She continued, "If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!" Lottie did acknowledge she's been privileged by "being related to a huge model," but said that "s-ting on others because of it makes NO sense."

Lottie's tweets came after an article from Vulture was published listing some of the prominent "nepo babies" in Hollywood, which included Kate's daughter, Lila Grace Moss, who is also a successful model. Following the article's publication, Lottie took to Instagram with a candid post about navigating the modeling industry throughout her career.

"I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time," wrote Lottie, who said she has largely stepped away from the world of fashion modeling. "I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have."

She continued, "I have never been very good at saying how I feel and I hope this isn't coming off as 'poor me' just remember in this world everything is relative and to remember everyone has been through their own traumas and experiences that they chose to deal with in their own way so please be kind."