Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Plastic Surgery Procedure That Addicted Her to Opioids

Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t minced words about her sobriety journey in the past, but in her most recent interview with Fast Company, the famous “scream queen” is calling out plastic surgery and the lasting effect it had on her life. “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin,” she told the outlet. “I’m 22 years sober now.”

The Halloween Kills actress has opened up about her addiction struggles before, sharing that she became addicted to opiates after receiving a prescription for some following a minor plastic surgery procedure in the 1980s. She kept her addiction private for about 10 years until she finally quit in 1999. “I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” she told People in 2018. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.” She also recently discussed on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna how the journey to sobriety has bolstered her confidence and admiration of life. “I’m sober 22 years, and … I can’t live without my sobriety,” she said. “My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else. I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Curtis went on in her interview to blame mainstream culture’s obsession with impossible beauty standards –– which she says has only been exacerbated by the widespread use of social media. “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she said. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

“It’s like giving a chainsaw to a toddler,” she continued. “We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie — it’s a real danger to young people.” Though, it’s not all bad. She adds that social media has the power to do good in the sense of global activism and highlighting “people doing amazing things.”