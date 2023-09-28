Jamie Foxx and Michael Vick Had an Epic Football Jersey Swap

When it comes to jersey swaps, it normally involves current athletes and not legendary players. That was not the case this week as former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick shared an epic jersey swap with Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx. In the Instagram post, Vick was seen holding a Willie Beamen jersey, while Foxx was holding a Falcons Vick jersey that appeared to be autographed. And in the post, Vick wrote: "QB to QB Love."

Fox also shared the post and wrote, "From a (sic) one QB to the next! My name is … big tings comin from this moment," while calling Vick a "legend." Foxx played Willie Beamen in the 1999 football movie Any Given Sunday. The film was a commercial success and propelled Foxx into a bonafide movie star.

In a 2018 interview with Yahoo, Foxx reflected on his experience working on Any Given Sunday. "It was fun. We were in Miami, man. I didn't even get paid," Foxx said. "I spent all my money on mesh shirts and rented Lamborghinis and Hummers — I was just ridiculous! I had a Mercedes coupe, a Ferrari, and a Hummer, and we would all drive down South Beach, and if somebody noticed the Hummer, I'd jump out of the Ferrari and jump into the Hummer — "Hey, how are you, how you doing?" Somebody would notice the Ferrari, I'd jump out of the Hummer. … So it was just a great time. And I remember Atlanta was in the Super Bowl at the time, in Miami, so all the football guys and the acting guys sort of came together."

Vick, 43, played in the NFL from 2001-2015. He spent his first eight seasons with the Falcons (missed the final two seasons due to serving time in federal prison) before playing for the Eagles (2009-2013), New York Jets (2014) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015). Vick was selected No. 1 overall by the Falcons in 2001 and went to be named to the Pro Bowl in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2010. He holds the NFL record for years per carry (7.0) and is the league's all-time leading rusher for a quarterback (6,109). Vick finished his career with 22,4624 passing yards, 133 passing touchdowns and 36 rushing touchdowns.