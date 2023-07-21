Jamie Foxx Posts Photo From Las Vegas 3 Months After Medical Emergency

Just three months after experiencing a medical emergency, Jamie Foxx seems to be back in good health. The actor recently posted a photo from Las Vegas, showing him looking quite dapper while sitting on a BetMGM IndyCar. "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," Foxx wrote in the post's caption. "We got BIG things coming soon."

In April, Foxx's daughter Corrine revealed that her dad had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care. Over the last couple of months, many reports have indicated that Foxx suffered a stroke. However, this has not officially been confirmed. A representative for Foxx recently shut down a conspiracy about the illness that landed the actor in the hospital. A false claim went viral that Foxx's health issues could be attributed to a Covid-19 vaccine. In response to this, Foxx's representative told NBC News via email that this claim was "completely inaccurate."

Foxx's former sitcom co-star Porcsha Coleman previously offered a health update on the actor, after his mysterious medical emergency. Speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier while attending the 2023 BET Awards, Coleman — who stared with Foxx in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me — offered a brief update about the actor. "I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well," she said.

Earlier this month, Foxx was spotted helping a woman in Chicago. Fans sharing a video of him on social media and claiming that he helped one of them find her purse. In the clip, Foxx is seen briefly, hopping into a black SUV while rocking a pair of sunglasses after presumably returning a purse to its rightful owner. "Thank you, Jamie!" someone yells to him in the clip. Someone else says, "Oh my God! He found your purse!"

More recently, a new report offered an update on how Foxx has been, amid his public sightings. Speaking to ET, an unnamed source stated that the 55-year-old entertainer is "doing so much better and is getting back to being himself." The source added, "He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future. He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well." At this time, Foxx's ailment remains a mystery to fans and there is no word on if he plans to share what happened.