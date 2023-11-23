Jamie Foxx Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Jamie Foxx faces a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a New York bar patron in 2015. Identified only as Jane Doe in the suit, the woman claims that Foxx took her to a secluded corner of the rooftop lounge at Catch NYC, rubbed her breasts, and groped her under her pants without her consent, Variety reports.

In the lawsuit, the woman and her friend were sitting at a table next to Foxx and the owner of the bar, Mark Birnbaum, when the woman's friend got up and asked Foxx for a photo at around 1 a.m.

Foxx agreed, and the plaintiff and Foxx took several photos. According to the lawsuit, Foxx complimented the plaintiff, saying, "Wow, you have that supermodel body" and "You smell so good." It is also alleged that he said she looked like Gabrielle Union. After he took her by the arm and then led her to a more secluded portion of the rooftop, she alleges that he groped her breasts beneath her crop top.

As per the suit, she claimed to have been caught off guard and had tried to step away, but Foxx had then stuck his hands down her pants and fondled her. It is alleged that a security guard was present at the time of the groping but failed to intervene. The woman's friend then came to find her, and Foxx stopped touching her and, after that, walked away.

As a result of the assault, the plaintiff is seeking compensation for pain and suffering, emotional distress, anxiety, and humiliation. In addition, the lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff was sore and had to seek medical attention as a result of the assault. Additionally, Birnbaum and Catch NYC have been named as defendants in the lawsuit, alleging that they enabled the assault and failed to supervise their employees appropriately.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which provides a 12-month window in which to file sexual abuse claims that the statute of limitations would otherwise bar. Many have emerged in light of the deadline to file suit, which is Thursday.

One notable filing is the now-settled case by singer Cassie (real name Cassie Ventura) against Diddy. In her complaint, Ventura said that Combs, between the years of 2007 and 2018, was a "vicious, cruel, and controlling man" who "asserted complete control over her personal and professional life" while they were together. In 2005, when the singer was only 19, he signed her to the label and eventually grew closer to her.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura told CBS News in a statement. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Following news of the settlement for an undisclosed sum, Diddy's representatives and legal team spoke out on the decision and noted it was not an admission of guilt, according to CBS News.

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims," the statement reads. "He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."