Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Birthday Altercation

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence over an altercation that happened at his birthday dinner. The Oscar-winning actor, 57, took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 15, after an incident that took place at the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow the night before.

“The devil is busy…but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” Foxx wrote on a black background in an image he posted on Instagram. In the caption, the What Had Happened Was star continued, “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…”

He continued, “and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by ‘What Had Happened Was’ … number 1 on [Netflix] if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul….”

Following the altercation, a spokesperson for Foxx told TMZ, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.” The outlet reported that Foxx was accompanied at the aforementioned dinner by daughters Corinne and Analise, and his ex, Kristin Grannis.

The Beverly Hills Police Department also released a statement following the alleged incident. “Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded,” BHPD said in a press release. “Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties.” The statement continued, “The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

Foxx’s eventful birthday weekend came just days after the release of his Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, in which he finally opened up about the medical emergency he suffered in April 2023. In the special, Foxx revealed he had suffered a brain bleed that had led to a stroke. Foxx said he lost 20 days of memory while recovering from his health scare and had to learn to walk again after waking up in a wheelchair.