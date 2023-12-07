'Yellowstone' Star Allegedly Had Fight With Creator Taylor Sheridan Amid Drama

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and series star Cole Hauser are both having it out in court right now, but it's been reported that they previously settled their issues by way of a fistfight. Recently, Hauser — who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone — spoke with Men's Journal about his life and career, telling the outlet that he's been known to get into a barfight or two in the past. "Does a bear s— in the woods?" he said laughingly after being asked if he's ever rumbled. "I've probably been in one on every continent."

"I don't think there's anything wrong with fighting," Hauser continued. "Sometimes I'm just tired of words, so let's beat the shit out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you'll buy me a Guinness and I'll buy you a Bushmills, and we'll be done. It's kind of what guys do." Men's Journal went on to note that Sheridan has a similar outlook, and once got into a fight with Hauser after only meeting one another twice. The outlet did not clarify exactly when the fight took place, but did state that the two know each other very well so it's possible the encounter was long before working together on Yellowstone.

The new details about Sheridan and Hauser's relationship comes after Esquire reported that a ranch owned by Sheridan has sued Hauser's coffee company. The outlet reports that — per a Northern District of Texas federal court — Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit against Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company for trademark infringement. The complaint alleges that Free Rein's "FR" brand logo is strikingly similar to the design of Bosque Ranch's "BR" logo. According to San Angelo Live, "This resemblance, Bosque Ranch contends, is likely to cause consumer confusion." At this time, neither Free Rein nor Bosque Ranch appear to have publicly commented on the legal filings.

In November, it was announced that Yellowstone will be coming to an end one year from now, but fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Following the success of Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. Details are scarce, but Variety noted that, as with Yellowstone, both new shows are set to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."