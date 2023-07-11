Jamie Foxx Spotted out at Topgolf as Recovery Continues

After Jamie Foxx was captured on photo/video for the first time since his hospitalization, the Oscar-winning actor took in the rest of the evening to take a few swings at a Top Golf location. TMZ captured footage of Foxx while enjoying an afternoon out on a yacht, the first spotting of the "Unpredictable" singer since his April medical crisis. Colleagues and fans have been praying for Foxx to make a full and speedy recovery as speculation regarding what his medical condition was ran rampant. But now, it appears Foxx is doing well and on the mend.

Foxx was at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois. An eyewitness told TMZ his swing was a strong one, putting all news that he was in declining physical health to rest. Sources say he was chatting with friends and family while there. "He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good," adding, "He was just regular Jamie." The Topgolf location is near the rehab facility where the comedian has been recovering since late April.

Up until Foxx's sighting, many wondered if he suffered a debilitating stroke. His camp remained tight-lipped. His daughter Corrine shared a few updates along the way to dispel any rumors or serious worry by promising he was fine and would speak in his own time.

Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris spoke on his status in a recent interview. Boyega told Entertainment Tonight Canada, "Yeah. He's all good. He's all good. So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all." Parris added: "Giving people space to heal how they need to do."

In June, a representative for Foxx officially shut down a conspiracy about the illness after a claim went viral that Foxx's health issues could be attributed to a COVID-19 vaccine. Foxx's rep told NBC News via email that this claim was "completely inaccurate."