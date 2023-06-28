Jamie Foxx Misses New Movie's Premiere Amid Health Struggles

Jamie Foxx recently missed the premiere of his newest movie, amid ongoing health struggles. On Tuesday, June 27, Netflix held the red-carpet premiere of They Cloned Tyrone, a new sci-fi comedy co-starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier, and Kiefer Sutherland. While many of his castmates attended the big event, Foxx was not present as he has been recovering from an unknown illness. Speaking to THR, Parris offered an update on Foxx, saying, "I heard that Jamie is doing really well, so I'm happy that he's taking the time he needs to heal in whatever way that is for him." She later added, "We want him well."

Back in April, Foxx's daughter Corrine revealed that her dad had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care. Over the last couple of months, many reports have indicated that Foxx suffered a stroke. However, this has not officially been confirmed by Foxx's family or reps. A representative for Jamie Foxx recently shut down a conspiracy about the illness that landed the actor in the hospital. Recently, a false claim went viral that Foxx's health issues could be attributed to a Covid-19 vaccine. In response to this, Foxx's representative told NBC News via email that this claim was "completely inaccurate."

At the #TheyClonedTyrone premiere, Teyonah Parris assures she’s heard her costar Jamie Foxx is doing well pic.twitter.com/aBrGUVOVdJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 28, 2023

Previously, Foxx's former sitcom co-star Porcsha Coleman spoke out about the ailing actor and offered fans a health update. While attending the 2023 BET Awards, Coleman — who starred with Foxx in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me — told ET's Kevin Frazier, "I've talked to people very close to Foxx. [He] is doing well."

"I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information," Coleman added, noting that there has been a lot of speculation about Foxx's health since he suffered a medical event in April. "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."