Jamie Foxx Handpicked Nick Cannon to Take Over Hosting 'Beat Shazam'

Amidst Jamie Foxx's ongoing health issues, it's been reported that the star handpicked Nick Cannon to take over hosting Beat Shazam. Speaking to Extra's Billy Bush, Cannon spilled the details, saying, "I was actually working on something else and they say, 'Jamie wants you to do this.' And I was like, 'I'll do anything for Jamie'... I got the blessing from him and Corinne [Foxx's daughter]."

He continued, "One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that." Bush then asked, "We understand that he had a stroke and that he's recovering. But, you know, it's been sort of confusing... are you comfortable giving an update on how he's doing? Do you know?"

Cannon replied, "I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can I don't pry. I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me. And I think in this scenario of what I've always said is just like, 'Hey, I'm here for you, whatever you would like me to say, whatever you would like me to do, I can be a mouthpiece.' And I think they said, 'We got it.'"

The Wild 'n Out host added, "The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there... I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers... sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, 'Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.' And, you know, Jamie's happy with the job that I did on Beat Shazam."

Back in April, Corrine revealed that Foxx had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care. Over the last couple of months, many reports have indicated that Foxx suffered a stroke, as Bush mentioned. However, this has not officially been confirmed by Foxx's family or reps.