Nick Cannon Makes Gross Joke About Impregnanting WWE's Bianca Belair During 'Wild 'N Out'

Nick Cannon just can't stay away from controversy. The father of 12 recently sparked outrage while making a comment about reproducing with a guest on his popular live comedy show, Wild N' Out. The joke was about wanting to have a child with WWE champion Bianca Belair, who appeared on the episode alongside her husband, Montez Ford. Cannon was performing an original remix to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song when he made the joke. "There's a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighborhood / I get in one little fight, my mom got scared / Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair," he rapped. Social media users immediately shared their disgust.

"I'm aware of Wild N Out and I watch the show sometimes. It's improv comedy and the jokes are bold af but Nick Cannon crossed the line with the pregnancy joke, especially in front of Bianca's husband. Nick is so lucky that Montez didn't fuck him up after the show," one Twitter user wrote.

Cannon has been in the news a lot lately for his procreation rate, as well as comments he's made about his untraditional lifestyle on his daily show. He's opened up about the arrangement, noting he doesn't pay child support, nor does he provide the mothers of his children with a monthly allowance. Instead, he says he gives them what they need when they ask. As for how he makes time to see so many children in so many households, Cannon says it depends on the day, and it typically depends on which mother calls him that day.

"A lot of times it's whichever of them has called me that day to be honest. I am such a creature of habit. I like who like me," he said, as OK! Magazine reports. Cannon shares 12-year-old twins, Morrocan and Monroe, with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. After their split, he welcomed 10 additional children with five different women: Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott shared a son Zen as well, though he sadly passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.

The Drumline star previously explained that he opted to have children with certain women because it was their wish as they were women of a certain age and felt they were racing against a biological clock. He also says he's open to having more children, and the decision is in God's hands.